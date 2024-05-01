Ohio State protestors return to South Oval less than a week after police arrest dozens

6:30 p.m. Protestors move to South Oval

Hundreds of pro-Palestinians protestors moved to the South Oval and began chanting.

The chants include "From Columbus to Palestine, police violence is a crime" and "CPD, KKK, IOF they're all the same."

OSU police are at the protest and are standing at the peripheral of the crowd.

The protest is mimicking the protest last week's protest. They are in a ring at the front of the South Oval and organizers are in the middle.

Around 6:30 p.m., organizers also told organizers to sit down.



5:50 p.m. Protestors start gathering on South Oval

Ohio State University students are gathering again to protest Israel's war in Gaza and call on the university to stop funding companies supportive of Israel on Wednesday.

Protestors donning keffiyehs, a traditional and symbolic Palestinian headwear, started gathering on the back patio of the Ohio Union around 5:30 p.m. Other carried signs or wore shirts supportive of Palestinians and a ceasefire as Israel continues its war against Hamas in Gaza.

The protest is set to start at 6 p.m. Dozens were arrested at a protest held on campus last week.

Ohio State police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested 41 people last week and charged them with criminal trespassing.

Ohio State University has locked some buildings in anticipation of Wednesday night's planned protest on the South Oval, including the Ohio Union, which has a sign posted in the window saying only staff members will be allowed card access into the building.

"The university is aware of a planned demonstration that some participants are referring to as an encampment," Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson said in an email to WOSU.

The group Students for Justice in Palestine said on its Instagram story that it is encouraging students to wear Palestinian and OSU clothing to the demonstration. The group criticized the university for closing the buildings to students.

"Each act of repression they enact only strengthens the students power," the group said in an Instagram post.

This is a developing story.