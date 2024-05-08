Mental Health Specials in May on WVXU

Here are the topics for each program:

May 1: The Homelessness Crisis & Mental Health

Probing the connection between mental illness and homelessness.

May 8: The Burden of Being

Exploring the unique mental health challenges for Black women and girls.

May 15: Incarcerated with Mental Illness

Coping with mental illness while locked up.

May 22: Schizophrenia: Finding Hope on a Hard Road

Living with and managing schizophrenia.

May 29: Birth & Depression: The Unspoken Conversation

Revealing discussions about mental health issues after pregnancy.