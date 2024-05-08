© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Mental Health Specials in May on WVXU

Published May 8, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT

While the subject of mental health has been brought to the forefront in recent years, the truth is that it’s a very complex subject with many nuances and myths. During May, WVXU will air five 'Call To Mind' programs on Wednesday evenings at 7:00 p.m.

Here are the topics for each program:

May 1: The Homelessness Crisis & Mental Health
Probing the connection between mental illness and homelessness.

May 8: The Burden of Being
Exploring the unique mental health challenges for Black women and girls.

May 15: Incarcerated with Mental Illness
Coping with mental illness while locked up.

May 22: Schizophrenia: Finding Hope on a Hard Road
Living with and managing schizophrenia.

May 29:  Birth & Depression: The Unspoken Conversation
Revealing discussions about mental health issues after pregnancy.