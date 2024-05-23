Ohio Gov. DeWine orders state lawmakers back to Columbus for Biden ballot fix

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine leaned on a distinctive chief executive power Thursday evening, ordering state lawmakers back to Columbus for a special session Tuesday and Wednesday to pass legislation that puts current U.S. President Joe Biden on the November ballot.

A similar proclamation hasn't been put out by an Ohio governor in nearly 20 years, but DeWine said the situation at hand warranted the extraordinary measure.

It follows weeks of back-and-forth, after the Ohio Democratic Party was notified that the Democratic National Committee convention is scheduled later than Ohio's legislative deadline to certify candidates. DeWine called out fellow members of his party for not passing a proposal to change the 90-day deadline.

“Ohio is running out of time to get Joe Biden, the sitting president of the United States, on the ballot this fall,” DeWine said at a press conference. “This is a ridiculous, this is an absurd situation.”

The stated purpose of the special session, however, also tasks lawmakers with passing a foreign contributions proposal that Democrats have called a poison pill.

In an email statement, a spokesperson for Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) wrote, “We encourage the Speaker and Minority Leader to allow a vote on House Bill 114, which does both.”

A spokesperson for Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) did not immediately return a comment request.

Three states have certification deadlines before the August convention in Chicago. In staunchly-red Alabama, lawmakers unanimously advanced a change to their deadline earlier this month. Washington is seeking a provisional certification from the Democratic Party, but Secretary of State Frank LaRose told Ohio Democrats that path isn't allowed under state law.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more.