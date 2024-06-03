Cleveland Charge sets its sights on Public Auditorium

The Cleveland Charge is likely on the move again.

Cleveland City Council will consider a measure at Monday night's meeting to allow the Cavaliers' G League team to move to Public Auditorium Downtown from the Wolstein Center.

The six-year agreement, which begins in September for the 2024-2025 season, requires the Charge to make $3 million in improvements to Public Auditorium and also pay for labor during each game. In exchange for improvements, the city plans to credit rent and labor costs to a maximum of $1 million. Renovations are planned for this summer and are to include architectural and design improvements to locker rooms, plumbing, electrical and mechanical systems.

The emergency ordinance notes the Charge will need to be quickly relocated due to the scheduled demolition of the Wolstein Center where the Cleveland Charge wrapped up its third season in April.

It will be the third time in four years the team has changed its home venue. The Charge played its home games in Canton from 2011-2020 and had one season from 2020-2021 in Orlando, Florida before relocating to Cleveland in 2021.