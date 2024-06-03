FSSA urges Medicaid members submit plans by June 15 for attendant care transition

In response to its $1 billion Medicaid shortfall, Indiana is cutting a family caregiving program for medically complex children.

Now, caregivers for these children have to decide by June 15 whether they will transition to a new Medicaid program. The Family and Social Services Administration says the deadline gives it enough time to review and approve the plans.

FSSA said family caregivers, or legally responsible individuals (LRIs), will no longer be able to provide attendant care on July 1. Families can either shift to the Structured Family Caregiving program, or continue with attendant care provided by a non-LRI caregiver.

Holly Wimsatt, director of FSSA’s Bureau of Disabilities Services, said care managers have been told to submit transition plans as soon as individuals and families make their decision, but no later than June 15.

“If you or your family member is receiving attendant care through an LRI, and you have not heard from your care manager, you will need to reach out to your care manager for sure,” Wimsatt said.

FSSA said individuals who have not heard from, or are unable to reach, their care manager should reach out to the agency for assistance — more information is available on the Medicaid strategies page.

FSSA is hosting webinars every other Wednesday until July 1 to provide updates for Medicaid members under the age of 59 currently on the Aged and Disabled waiver. FSSA said the webinars will be recorded and made available to those who cannot attend via the Medicaid strategies web page.



Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.