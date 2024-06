John P. Parker was born into slavery in 1827 and purchased his own freedom by the age of 18. Later in life, John moved to Ripley, Ohio, where he not only got involved in the Underground Railroad but also became an extractor, like Harriet Tubman, and went into Kentucky to rescue hundreds of people from enslavement. This short takes you to the John Parker house in Ripley and tells his story.

Learn more about Juneteenth Cincinnati Shorts.