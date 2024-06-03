Louisa Picquet - Juneteenth Cincinnati Shorts

Louisa Picquet was born into slavery in 1829. Upon the death of the man who owned her in 1847, Louisa gained her freedom and moved to Cincinnati. Louisa, whose father was her mother's white enslaver, could easily have passed as a white woman when she started her life over. Instead, she identified as Black; she and her husband worked as Underground Railroad conductors and operated a safe house in Cincy. In 1867 they moved to New Richmond, where she lived until she died in 1896. This short takes you to Samaritan Cemetery in New Richmond, where Louisa is buried in an unmarked grave, and tells her story.

