Great Council State Park open now in Xenia

The 76th Ohio State Park, Great Council, is now open to the public.

Besides being the newest addition to the state park system, it’s also the only park to feature a center honoring Ohio’s Native people.

It was built in collaboration with the three federally-recognized Shawnee nations – the Eastern Shawnee, Absentee Shawnee and Shawnee Tribes of Oklahoma – who historically lived in Ohio before forced removal. Before then, the Shawnee tribes and their ancestors resided in the Ohio River Valley for more than 14,000 years.

To ring in the opening on June 7, Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz and more came to celebrate the occasion.

Hundreds of people showed up to see the park, including several members of the three Shawnee nations who traveled from places like Oklahoma and Michigan to Ohio for its opening.

One of the most important features of the park is the Shawnee interpretive center. It was modeled after an 18th century Shawnee council house, which was a typical community gathering space in the past.

Inside, it has a theater and interactive displays about Shawnee history and lives in the present-day. The park is built in Oldtown, which was the site of one of the largest-known 18th century Shawnee villages in Ohio.

Chief Ben Barnes from the Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma said this center is a way to share Shawnee culture in Ohio.

“When we're up here, I've often wondered ‘how often will Shawnee language be heard in our homelands after our absence?’ And today you've heard some of it. But you will have it here in Ohio for all time now, thanks to this museum,” Barnes said.

Chief Glenna Wallace from the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma said Ohio is making history with the creation of Great Council.

“We stand upon the shoulders of giants who have gone before us. For every single person involved in the beginning, the construction and then the future of this. You are indeed a giant. And we congratulate you,” Wallace said.

Ruthie Herman / WYSO Bronze statue of Shawnee chief Tecumseh is revealed at the Great Council State Park on Friday, June 7, 2024 (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)

Ohio Department of Natural Resources also unveiled a bronze statue of Tecumseh, an 18th century Shawnee chief born in Ohio known for his resistance to colonization.

The park also focuses on natural features, such as access to the Little Miami River, and native prairie planted on site.

