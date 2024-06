Ohio State has dropped the University of Connecticut from its 2025 home football schedule and has added a game against Grambling State University for the season.

Ohio State and UConn mutually agreed to cancel the Oct. 18 game.

The Grambling State game will be played on Sept. 6.

The Buckeyes other non-conference opponents in 2025 are Texas at home on Aug. 30 and Ohio University at home on Sept. 13.