Preliminary data: Indiana unemployment hits highest rate in nearly three years

Indiana’s unemployment rate saw a slight increase last month according to new preliminary estimates. The state’s unemployment rate had been steady at 3.5 percent for more than six months until increasing to 3.6 percent in April.

This month’s preliminary data shows another increase up to 3.7 percent — the state’s highest unemployment rate since August 2021. That rate is still below the national average, which stands at 4 percent.

READ MORE: Expert outlines potential causes for the state's low labor force participation rate numbers

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Indiana’s total labor force is more than 3.3 million, a slight decrease from April. The state’s labor force participation rate — or measure of working-age Hoosiers that are either working or actively looking for work — fell to 62.4 percent, just below the national rate.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.