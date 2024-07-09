Survivor of Ohio State Fair ride malfunction that left another person dead awarded $20 million

A survivor of a horrific accident at the Ohio State Fair seven years ago is set to receive $20 million as part of a ruling by a New Jersey court.

Keziah Lewis and seven others were injured when a row of seats "snapped off" the Fire Ball ride. Her boyfriend, Tyler Jarrell, was killed.

Lewis spent months in the hospital, undergoing a dozen surgeries after the accident.

In total, the court awarded $78 million, disbursed among four injured parties.

In a statement, the Cooper Elliot law firm said the court found that ride manufacturer KMG was "aware of the defect in the ride as early as 2012 and failed to alert ride owners nationwide. This negligence, combined with the oversight by inspectors and the ride’s operators, culminated in the tragic incident."