Cleveland Browns open training camp with high expectations, but few public practices

The Browns open training camp this week with high expectations. The team is looking to build on last year's playoff berth with a healthy Deshaun Watson at quarterback, after his 2023 season was cut short with a shoulder injury. Ideastream Public Media's sports commentator Terry Pluto said training camp is a time of optimism for the Browns and their fans.

“A large segment of the sports populace here cannot wait for any Browns news," Pluto said. "How is Deshaun Watson throwing? How is he feeling? It doesn't matter, of course, especially early in training camp, nobody wears any football equipment in terms of where they hit people or that. They just want to see them on the field."

The Browns are coming off a surprising season. They went 11-6 with four different quarterbacks, including veteran Joe Flacco, who led the team to the playoffs. Flacco, now with Indianapolis, was named Comeback Player of the Year. Kevin Stefanski was named Coach of the Year, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was named Assistant Coach of the Year and Myles Garrett was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Pluto said the expectations are high heading into this season, especially for Watson, as the team continues to see whether the quarterback can return to his Pro Bowl form.

“Deshaun played only six games last year — actually (he) played five games and one quarter because of shoulder problems and then ended up having major shoulder surgery," Pluto said. "You know, that will be something to watch. But really, until Watson is playing in a real game where they're hitting him and we see how he handles the hits with the shoulder, we really won't know."

The other key during training camp is to see whether new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will help Watson succeed.

“Last year, the big story was Jim Schwartz came in to fix the defense and he did fix it," Pluto said. "It had some problems at times, but that's the big reason they made the playoffs. You know, can that happen with the offense and Ken Dorsey?”

One question hanging over the team is the status of star running back Nick Chubb, who sustained a serious knee injury last September that sidelined him for the rest of the season and required a pair of surgeries. Pluto said that while Chubb continues to rehab, he won’t be ready for the start of the season. Pluto also cautions the team to take Chubb's comeback slowly.

For the second year in a row, the Browns will open training camp at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. They’ll hold seven practices there over nine days.

“Some coaches like the idea of getting the team away from Berea for team bonding things,” Pluto said.

Pluto added that it’s a much different experience than in years past.

“Like in the old days, Paul Brown, when he had the Cleveland Browns, he took the team out to Hiram," Pluto said. "They stayed at Hiram College and the big thing was which players would bring their own air conditioning unit to put in the window of the dorm room. They would go out (and) get hamburgers from Garrettsville, which is 10 miles away. I mean, it was really to get away from that primitivity. Well, Greenbrier Resort goes back to like 1780. It's not quite as a hot destination as it used to be, but they are in a resort, and it is pretty luxurious. So, they're not going to exactly be back at Hiram eating burgers in front of the one air conditioning unit."

The first of six practices open to fans in Berea is Aug. 4th.

“I was kind of asleep at the switch when they announced the fact that only six practices will be open to the public," Pluto said. "It's gone from 12 to 11 to 8 to 6."

That contrasts to their AFC North opponents: Baltimore has 20 open practices, Pittsburgh has 16 and Cincinnati has 10.

“Yes, those teams aren't going away for seven days of practice in West Virginia, but I think the Browns could have opened a few more than six, because it's a good chance for the average fan to go out, at least watch them work out, sometimes get some autographs and things like that,” Pluto said.

Pluto said it’s a big season ahead for the Browns.

“They've not had back-to-back winning seasons since the team returned in the late 90s," Pluto said. "It's time. They need to really reward this fan base that has been so loyal and been through so much. This fan base deserves a team that consistently is in the playoffs and a consistent contender, and this year is a chance to see can they be that? Can they have that back-to-back winning seasons?”