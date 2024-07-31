Cleveland Guardians trades for Thomas, Cobb are not flashy, but could pay off

Fans, by nature, are fickle.

After anxious moments watching the Yankees, Orioles, Royals and other American League teams add talent before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Guardians made two trades. But they are likely not what fans were expecting from the team with the best record in the A.L. There was no blockbuster.

Those who wanted more expressed those sentiments to Ideastream Public Media sports commentator Terry Pluto.

"I've been getting some emails from fans, like, 'Alex Cobb and Lane Thomas, well, that's it?'" Pluto said. "First of all, start with what did they give up?"

Though Pluto believes infield prospect Jose Tena is intriguing, he said the rest of the minor leaguers traded away by Cleveland don't amount to much in the baseball landscape. Pluto said despite the low risk involved on the Guardians side, some fans still have the wrong idea.

"If you really expect something big and sexy from the Guardians, you're following the wrong franchise," Pluto said. "They just don't do this stuff (acquiring big names). They don't do it. You go back over the last 12 years, this will be their ninth winning season and it'll be their seventh trip to the playoffs. This is, like, what excellence looks like."

Both Thomas, a versatile outfielder, and Cobb, a pitcher who has been in the All Star Game, have injury concerns, though Thomas has been strong since June 1 with a .280 batting average. He singled and scored in his Guardians debut Tuesday, a 5-0 win over Detroit.

While Thomas may not be an instantly recognizable name, he hit 28 home runs and stole 20 bases for Washington in 2023.

"Just ask yourself this: Would you rather have a guy who hits .280, is good in the outfield, crushes left handed pitching — he's not exactly a total loser against righthanders, or Will Brennan?" Pluto said. "That was almost what they were asking themselves. Brennan, who was, by the way, 0-21 when they sent him to the minors after Thomas showed up."

Pluto said the Guardians also have contractual control over Thomas for 2025, making the deal more than a rental.

Cobb's injuries could be more complicated. After hip surgery, Cobb struggled with shoulder pain and developed a blister after his last rehab start in the minor leagues.

"Sometimes when you buy lottery tickets, if you buy enough of them, maybe one of them hits and you come away with some cash," Pluto said. "I think that's what they're feeling between Alex Cobb, who's 36, and Matthew Boyd, who has been a pretty decent lefthanded starter throughout his career."

Boyd, who is coming off elbow surgery, was signed by the Guardians in late June. He's pitched 12 innings in the minor leagues on a rehab assignment and could be called up to the Guardians soon.

Pluto said another important element for the Guardians is clubhouse chemistry.

"They value this a lot," Pluto said. "They don't want jerks. Lane Thomas is a guy that couldn't wait to get here. He is a guy respected around baseball for how hard he plays."

For the fans lamenting not landing a bigger name, Pluto has some advice.

"The fact is, we're heading into August, they have the best record in the American League," Pluto said. "Not the Yankees, not the Red Sox, not these other teams. And sometimes fans just have to get it through their heads that spending the most money doesn't always guarantee you even making the playoffs and it certainly doesn't buy you a World Series."

