Remains of WWII soldier returning home to be buried in Middletown

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published July 31, 2024 at 4:19 PM EDT
A black-and-white photo of a man wearing a formal military uniform and hat.
U.S. Army Air Force
U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Dan W. Corson.

The remains of a local World War soldier are finally coming home.

U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Dan W. Corson will be interred Aug. 7 at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown.

Wilson Shramm Spaulding Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

Corson was a Middletown native assigned to the 401st Bombardment Squadron.

He was killed in action Dec. 20, 1942, at the age 27.

The B-17F Flying Fortress Corson was co-piloting was struck by anti-aircraft fire during a bombing raid on a German aircraft factory in France.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed his remains in 2019 from the Normandy American Cemetery in France.

His remains were then identified last September.
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.
