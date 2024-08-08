© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Leaders break ground on colocation for schools serving blind and visually impaired, deaf students

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 8, 2024 at 3:40 PM EDT
A row of people in suits hold shovels loaded with dirt over a mound.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb, school officials, lawmakers and design firm leaders pose for a photo during the groundbreaking ceremony for the colocation of the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Indiana School for the Deaf on Aug. 8, 2024.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and leaders from the Indiana School for the Deaf and the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired broke ground Thursday on a project to join the two schools on one campus.

The project has been in the works for years. And it will still take years to complete. The new colocation, on the campus of the School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, won’t open to students from both schools until 2028.

The schools serve hundreds of students on campus.

Holcomb praised the collaboration and cooperation between the schools for getting the project to this point.

“To really build something special — something that is world class, something that is state-of-the-art,” Holcomb said. “Something that will, I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to say, become the envy of the nation.”

School for the Deaf Superintendent David Geeslin, who is deaf, said he looks forward to leading the new campus with his counterpart at the School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, James Michaels, who is blind.

“Through our leadership, they’ll see they could become an architect; they could become a superintendent,” Geeslin said, signing and speaking through an interpreter. “They could become the next governor. There are no limits put on them.”

The firms designing the new campus are consulting a blind architect and deaf architect throughout the process.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
