In early feedback, educators offer support to second draft of new high school diploma

The Indiana Department of Education announced drastic changes to a controversial new diploma proposal on Wednesday based on community concerns. Although it is still early in the process, educator feedback on the new draft has been mostly positive so far.

Students, parents and educators spent hours sharing their concerns about the proposed GPS and GPS Plus diplomas since they were revealed in March. They said the diplomas were confusing, lacked rigor and ignored areas like arts, science and social studies.

The new draft includes one base diploma that looks more like the current Core 40. Students can earn optional seals that will prepare them for enrollment, employment or enlistment.

Indiana State Board of Education member Scott Bess thanked the IDOE and Secretary of Education Katie Jenner for their work on the proposal. He said the influx of public comments on the last proposal helped make this one better.

“I know that you have spent hundreds and hundreds of hours listening to constructive feedback and other feedback,” he said to Jenner. “I think the process worked. You don’t get change unless you start out knowing that you’re going to get feedback and you’re going to adjust. We wouldn’t be here today without being where we were in March.”

Teachers and school administrators — like Bob Taylor, executive director of the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents — also praised the new base diploma. They said it is simpler and more rigorous than the first draft — and more flexible for students.

“The diploma requirements that have been established and were presented to us are requirements that not only meet the academic rigor that we expect from our Indiana high schools, but go beyond that rigor and include individualized flexibility,” Taylor said.

Todd Bess, executive director with the Indiana Association of School Principals, said he is also pleased with the new proposal.

“I’m confident in our principals and all of our school leaders to implement, and, I’ll say it again, innovate with this,” he said. “We will lead in this space.”

Multiple Indiana colleges and universities wrote letters endorsing the new draft and said it will create a clear path to higher education.

Keith Gambill, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association, said in a statement Thursday afternoon there is still room for improvement in the new proposal. However, ISTA is pleased that the IDOE addressed educator concerns.

“ISTA is encouraged by the positive changes reflected in the Indiana State Board of Education’s revised draft of the high school redesign and diploma requirements,” he said in the statement. “The incorporation of educator input into this new draft is a significant step forward, demonstrating that the voices of educators and community members have been heard and valued.”

