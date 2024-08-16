In Florida primary, Matt Gaetz is fighting a battle over the future identity of the GOP

At a bit of a homecoming rally in Niceville, Fla., Congressman Matt Gaetz had news.

“I got a call from President Trump,” said Gaetz, who is running for reelection. “He said Matt, we got to get ready for these debates, be at Mar-a-Lago.”

Former President Donald Trump is a big deal to this crowd in the Florida Panhandle, and Gaetz's relationship with the party's nominee is a big selling point in this primary race.

The state’s 1st Congressional District is one of the reddest in the country. And the Republican primary has become the epicenter of a battle for who controls the party’s brand. Gaetz is facing off against a primary opponent who is backed by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in an ongoing feud where both sides argue that the future of the GOP is at stake.

Gaetz, who has raised more than $5 million this election cycle, is racing to get an overwhelming boost from voters on primary election day on Tuesday. Polls have shown he’s had a decisive lead in the race, but he’s facing a well-funded moderate Republican.

That opponent, retired Navy pilot Aaron Dimmock, is backed by McCarthy and his allies.

“Usually I've had a resource advantage when I've run,” Gaetz told NPR. “I’m going to be outspent 3 or 4 to 1 in this contest because Kevin McCarthy has mobilized the millions of dollars he had in his political committees to run advertisements against me.”

McCarthy and his allies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A personal feud persists

Polls show Gaetz maintains a potentially decisive lead in the race. But McCarthy's spending has not flagged.

McCarthy blames Gaetz for losing his speakership because he didn’t block a House Ethics Committee probe tied to sex trafficking and drug allegations.

Gaetz has denied the claims and said a related FBI probe started in 2020 was closed without charges.

However, the ethics investigation in Congress — and the feud — continue today.

In July, the two clashed during a CNN interview with McCarthy at the Republican National Convention.

“One person who raised the issue, he’s got an ethics complaint about … sleeping with a 17-year-old,” McCarthy told CNN when asked about fractures in the Republican Party. “So that’s the biggest challenge we have.”

Gaetz was seen trying to crash the interview, telling McCarthy, “you would get booed off the stage” at the convention if you got on it, he interrupted.

A fight over a district's needs

For Dimmock, the race to unseat the four-term incumbent is about convincing voters that these public fights are more than just a spectacle.

During a Pensacola coffee shop visit, Dimmock tells NPR that Gaetz has neglected his district.

“The fact that he spends so much time away from the district is quite telling,” he said.

Dimmock says his supporters agree.

So far, Dimmock’s campaign has drawn more than $3 million in support from the Freedom Patriots PAC, which is closely affiliated with McCarthy allies. The political committee has dropped ads highlighting the sex and drug allegations and more.

Douglas Weber, a senior researcher for nonpartisan, nonprofit group OpenSecrets, said overall spending is close in the race thanks to the boost for Dimmock from the Freedom Patriots.

“Gaetz nonetheless has spent a lot,” totaling more than $4.9 million as a candidate, Weber said.

The political committees for sitting GOP members of Congress such as Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin and Ohio Reps. Dave Joyce and Max Miller have also given to Dimmock’s campaign.

Dimmock argues that he’s drawing significant support because Gaetz hasn’t delivered for Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

“He's more focused at the national level, more self-promotion, self-interest, making himself look better in his eyes and doing these things that literally have zero to do with our district,” Dimmock said.

Those “things” include endorsing challengers to his GOP colleagues, and even campaigning in Texas against sitting Republican Tony Gonzales.

Gonzales narrowly beat his primary opponent, but Gaetz says even if that race didn’t go his way, his constituents embrace his brand.

That is, bringing the GOP closer to its base — through him.

“I am hoping to reshape the House in my image,” he said.

That’s a job normally left for party leaders, and it illustrates the larger fight for party control.

Legislative impacts beyond a personality fight

That struggle has derailed Republican ambitions from passing partisan spending bills in the GOP-led House to delivering a unified campaign message around the country.

Republican strategist Doug Heye argues that while a breakdown in a smaller share of the party may draw outsized attention, it can create headaches.

“If you’re the speaker of the House, you certainly want everyone on the same page and anything that goes against that makes your job that much harder on any given day,” he said.

At the Niceville rally, Gaetz’s campaign is more of a family affair. His father, Don, a former member of the Florida Legislature, is running for the state Senate again.

Don Gaetz is part of a larger group of campaign surrogates for his son, including several congressional Republicans.

Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Chip Roy of Texas and Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, along with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, have made their way to the district, with more members expected before the Aug. 20 election date.

When asked, Gaetz says he doesn’t know if his bad blood with McCarthy will ever end. However, he’s bullish McCarthy will regret getting involved in this race.

“I would suggest that therapy is cheaper. You know, he should have just invested that money into some self-help,” he said. “But working out your demons, losing elections by large margins seems odd to me.”

