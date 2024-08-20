© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Indiana revenues begin fiscal year mostly on target, though sales taxes continue to lag

91.7 WVXU | By Brandon Smith
Published August 20, 2024 at 1:30 PM EDT
A sign on a wall reads "State Budget Agency" along with the room number. The sign is also written in Braille.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana's 2025 fiscal year began on a positive note, about $30 million ahead of the budget plan.

Indiana started off its new fiscal year on a positive note, collecting 2 percent more revenue than its spending plan expected as it begins the second year of its budget cycle.

Indiana collected about $30 million more than the budget plan projected in July.

That’s largely down to individual income taxes, which came in nearly 8 percent better last month than expected.

And the month’s positive overall performance is in spite of sales tax revenues, which continue to scuffle. Sales tax collections missed the mark almost all of the last fiscal year. And while that tax type did grow in July 2024 compared to the previous year, it only grew by 0.2 percent — far less than the three months before it.

Most of Indiana’s yearly revenues are collected in the second half of the fiscal year.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
