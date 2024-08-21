Loretta Rush reappointed to another five-year term as Indiana chief justice

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush was chosen Wednesday to serve another five years as leader of the state Supreme Court.

The Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission reappointed Rush for a third term as chief justice.

The commission — made up of attorneys and gubernatorial appointees — interviewed all five members of the Supreme Court.

Rush’s colleagues each spoke glowingly of her leadership, with the youngest and newest justice, Derek Molter, comparing her to Indiana basketball stars Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton.

“It’s impressive what she can do on her own,” Molter said. “But what transcends, what’s incredibly impactful, is the way that she kind of brings the team up around her.”

Justice Mark Massa interviewed for the chief justice position 10 years ago, when the seat was open and Rush was first appointed. He was asked Wednesday whether he had any hesitancy about recommending another term for Rush.

“No, none at all,” Massa said. “I think our court is functioning very smoothly right now and there’s absolutely no need for any change in leadership. And whatever personal ambitions any of us might harbor aren’t as important as that.”

Each of the justices talked about the challenges that lay ahead for the judicial system: attorney shortages, a need for greater diversity and improving access.

Rush said one of the issues top of mind for her in her new term is judicial security.

“I worry about our judges,” Rush said. “I’ve never seen threats — both with the Supreme Court and with our trial court judges — as high as they are right now.”

Rush also faces a retention vote as a justice in this fall’s general election.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.