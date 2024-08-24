Scotland's hottest DJ is 72-year-old Tony Morris

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

You can consider yourself blessed if you find your calling early in life, like B.J. Leiderman, who writes our theme music. Tony Morris worked for more than six decades as a bookkeeper, taxi driver and teacher, but the 72-year-old Glasgow man has recently become one of Scotland's hippest DJs. His specialty? A peculiar take on electronic dance music.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WENT FOR A WALK")

TONY MORRIS: I went for a walk, and my fantasy developed.

SIMON: He told the BBC's "Good Morning Scotland" that he doesn't dance himself, but he's always liked dance music. Tony Morris has devoted fans, young enough to be his grandchildren, packed into dark, steam-filled underground clubs in Glasgow, eager for his sets. For the first time in my life, I feel I've found my niche, Tony Morris told the Scottish newspaper The Herald. While Tony Morris doesn't have musical training, he did grow up listening to classical music, as well as pop from the '60s and '70s, The Kinks in particular. You won't catch Tony Morris lazing on a sunny afternoon. He'll be getting ready to spin records late into the night.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUNNY AFTERNOON")

THE KINKS: (Singing) Live this life of luxury, lazing on a sunny afternoon. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

