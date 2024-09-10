Akron firefighters report health issues after battling large commercial site blaze

Some of the firefighters who responded to the large fire at SMB Products in Akron last week have since reported adverse health effects.

"Gasoline and some alcohol based soaps were in the facility," President of Akron Fire union IAFF Local 300 Kevin Gostkowski said. "Aerosol cans, methanol starting fluid and the xylene, which is used for doing different types of processes and coatings on things."

The fire was fully extinguished Saturday, according to a statement from the city, but Gostkowski said responding officers have since reported sore throats and issues breathing.

"They were curious about a lot of different things, damage to their turnout gear from the oily substance and whatnot," he said. "Some guys were complaining of a raspy throat, not really shortness of breath, but couldn't feel like they could get a whole breath."

More than 100 firefighters responded to the fire. They were made aware of the chemicals in the building about 45 minutes after the fire started, Gostkowski said.

"Once we knew what the chemicals were, then there was really an emphasis on people making sure they took care of their breathing apparatus, making sure that they were decontaminated when they came away from the scene."

The collaboration between the union and the Akron Fire Department since Thursday has been "fantastic," Gostkowski said, due in part to Chief Leon Henderson's willingness to listen.

"We gathered up all those concerns, forwarded the letter to the fire chief. Within an hour or so, he called me," he said. "We talked about some things and what we could do over the weekend."

Sunday, IAFF Local 330 members met with members of the fire administration and Summit County's Hazardous Materials Response Team to begin communicating with union members about seeking treatment for any illness or injury related to the fire, Gostkowski said. Assessment of damaged equipment began Monday.

"Obviously, our concern for our members is their safety, their personal safety," Gostkowski said. "We don't want to lose anybody to injury or illness, nor do we want to take it home to our family. The chief ... he really heard what we were saying."

The Akron Fire Department declined a request for comment.