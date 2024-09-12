Springfield buildings given all clear after bomb threat, including two schools

The city of Springfield said in a statement on Thursday morning that it received a bomb threat to multiple locations, including two school buildings.

The buildings were evacuated and investigated and cleared, with the help of explosive-sniffing dogs. Out of caution, several Clark County buildings were also closed and inspected.

The threats came after recent incendiary claims from social media posts that were picked up and spread by former President Donald Trump and right-wing media about Haitians in Springfield.

The buildings that were threatened included city hall, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Springfield Driver's Exam Station, the Ohio License Bureau on the southside, Springfield Academy of Excellence, and Fulton Elementary School.

Springfield offices are expected to open tomorrow 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City officials said they were alerted to the threat over an email message this morning at 8:24 a.m. The email was sent to multiple agencies and media outlets.

Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott read a statement at a news conference with the information, but officials declined to answer any additional questions.

The city had asked people earlier in the day to avoid the area surrounding City Hall while the investigation is going on and to report any suspicious activity to the Springfield Police Division.

