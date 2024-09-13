Mike Braun proposes targeted support for rural, agricultural communities

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun said Indiana can do more to protect the future of rural communities and the state’s “farming legacy.”

Braun unveiled a policy plan Friday to address issues in rural Indiana.

While Braun’s plan includes his existing property tax reform proposal, it adds on changes to the way farmland values are calculated. The plan aims to reduce sharp spikes in farmland property taxes and reduce bills overall.

Braun also wants to make it easier for farmers to interact with state government by creating a single portal farmers can access that covers multiple agencies. That includes a “one-stop-shop” for state funding opportunities. It’s based on a similar system in place for businesses.

The proposal also includes more targeted economic help for rural communities. This includes a tax credit for older farmers who sell to young, beginning farmers; a program to infuse private investment in rural areas; and state and local partnerships to create more child care options in rural communities.

READ MORE: All three lieutenant governor candidates criticize current state policy at debate

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Additionally, Braun’s plan would build on existing efforts to increase broadband connectivity and preserve farmland.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.