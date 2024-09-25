U.S. Department of Labor awards $1 million+ grant to southeast Indiana workforce board

The U.S. Department of Labor, awarded more than $200 million in training and career services grants to 20 organizations across the country. One of those organizations was the Indiana Region 9 Workforce Board. It received a little more than $1 million from the Senior Community Service Employment Program grant.

The southeastern workforce development board will use their grant to help provide training and other services to low-income Hoosiers. The board's mission is to help Hoosiers develop their careers and connect with employers.

Indiana was one of 14 states to receive part of the grant funding from the DOL’s Employment and Training Administration.

Nearly $194 million was awarded to 19 nonprofit organizations, and over $9 million was set aside specifically for organizations that provide employment services to older workers from Native American and Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

