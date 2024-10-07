Monday, Oct. 7 is the deadline to register or update your registration for 2024 election

Monday, Oct. 7 is the last day for Hoosiers who want to cast a ballot in next month’s election to make sure they’re registered to vote.

People have until midnight tonight to visit IndianaVoters.com to register or update their registration.

Citizen advocacy groups advise everyone to check their registration before the deadline. There are sometimes reports of voters’ information being changed without their knowledge.

At IndianaVoters.com, you can also see who’s on your ballot, find your local polling place and view the early, in-person voting hours and location in your county.

READ MORE: What do I need on Election Day? The general election is Nov. 5

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

The site also allows you to request a mail-in absentee ballot, if you qualify to receive one under Indiana law. The deadline to request such a ballot is Thursday, Oct. 24.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.