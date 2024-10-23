Rokita threatens legal action against two more police departments over sanctuary city law

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is threatening two more law enforcement agencies with potential legal action over the state’s ban on sanctuary cities.

Rokita sent demands Wednesday to the South Bend and Seymour Police Departments for information on their cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Republican legislators this year empowered Rokita to enforce a state law that bans local governments from restricting cooperation with federal officials over citizenship or immigration information.

In a statement, a South Bend city spokesperson called the investigation “misguided.” She said the city and its police follow all federal and state laws and will cooperate with Rokita’s office.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

The Seymour city attorney said in a statement Rokita’s accusations have no legal or factual basis. And she said the Seymour Police Department “looks forward to demonstrating its adherence to federal and state law.”

Rokita has previously sued or threatened to sue three cities and three law enforcement agencies over the sanctuary city law.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.