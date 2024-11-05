Republican Mike Braun wins race for Indiana governor, extends conservative control of office

Republican Mike Braun will be the next governor of Indiana, according to a race called by the Associated Press.

Braun defeated Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater to win the open seat.

The one-term U.S. senator makes a bit of history with his victory. Indiana had never elected governors of one party for more than 20 consecutive years. But Republicans’ control of the governor’s office will now extend past that mark — Democrats haven’t won a governor’s race since 2000.

Braun previously served in the state legislature and was a member of his local school board. One of the centerpieces of his campaign was his business experience, growing an auto parts distribution company into a multi-million-dollar operation.

Braun’s campaign was not without controversy, particularly with his running mate, Micah Beckwith. Beckwith, a self-described Christian nationalist, was chosen by Indiana Republican Party convention delegates to be the nominee for lieutenant governor over Braun’s wishes.

Braun has repeatedly said he’ll be the one in charge as governor. But Beckwith has promised to act as an ultraconservative check on the administration.

