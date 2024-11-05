Republican Todd Rokita wins reelection as Indiana attorney general

Republican Todd Rokita has won reelection as Indiana’s attorney general, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Rokita defeated Democrat Destiny Wells to secure his second term in the office.

The Republican previously served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and eight years as Indiana Secretary of State.

Rokita attracted significant controversy in his first term as attorney general. That includes multiple disciplinary investigations and a formal reprimand by the Indiana Supreme Court.

But he didn’t shy away from those controversies, framing himself as a “fighter” who stands up for conservative causes.

Rokita’s victory extends a winning streak for Republicans in the attorney general’s race that stretches back to 2000.

This story will be updated.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief.