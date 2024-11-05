Some students eligible for free, reduced price meals at school

Some Indiana children are eligible to receive free or reduced price meals at school through programs like the National Free Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program, Special Milk Programs and the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Students’ families must meet federal eligibility guidelines, which are determined by family size and income.

More than 44 percent of Indiana students received free or reduced price meals during the 2021-22 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Children are automatically enrolled in free or reduced meals if their school has their information on file for SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; or TANF, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Students can apply for free or reduced meals even if they’re not receiving SNAP or TANF. Their families just need to submit an application to the school. Families can apply for free or reduced lunch at any point in the school year.

Households with youth in the foster care system, students experiencing homelessness, migrant students and those enrolled in Head Start may also be eligible.

Questions about income requirements and eligibility can be directed to local school corporations or the Indiana Department of Education.

