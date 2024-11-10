Voices in the news: Candidates at the end of the 2024 presidential campaign

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

The most significant presidential election in decades turned into one of the most stunning comebacks.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: It is now clear that we've achieved the most incredible political thing. Look what happened. Is this crazy?

(CHEERING)

RASCOE: No recounts of the presidential tally, no widespread protests, no doubt about the outcome - former President Donald Trump is now, once again, President-elect Donald Trump. Here are the voices of the end of the 2024 presidential campaign.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

45TH US PRES/US PRES-ELECT: It's time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It's time to unite. And we're going to try. We're going to try. We have to try, and it's going to happen. Success will bring us together. I've seen that. I've seen that. I saw that in the first term. When we became more and more successful, people started coming together. Success is going to bring us together, and we are going to start by all putting America first. We have to put our country first for at least a period of time. We have to fix it...

(APPLAUSE)

45TH US PRES/US PRES-ELECT: ...Because together we can truly make America great again for all Americans. So I want to just tell you what a great honor this is. I want to thank you. I will not let you down. America's future will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than it has ever been before. God bless you, and God bless America. Thank you very much.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KAMALA HARRIS: There's an adage an historian once called a law of history, true of every society across the ages. The adage is, only when it is dark enough can you see the stars. I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time. But for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case. But here's the thing. America, if it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant, brilliant billion of stars.

(CHEERING)

HARRIS: The light, the light of optimism, of faith, of truth and service.

