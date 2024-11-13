Ohio Chamber, other groups, press Biden administration to release CHIPS Act money

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce and groups from Ohio and other states have written the Biden administration urging officials to release CHIPS Act money.

Those funds would go toward the Intel development in Licking County and other projects in the U.S.

In March, President Joe Biden announced that nearly $20 billion in CHIPS Act money would be spread across Intel projects in Ohio, Arizona, Oregon and New Mexico.

The letter, dated Nov. 12, asked the Biden administration to release the money in the next 30 days. The letter says, "we are growing concerned that federal funds associated with these laws are not being distributed in a timely manner."

"We are grateful for your efforts to ensure these laws are enacted with clarity and expediency but are growing concerned that federal funds associated with these laws are not being distributed in a timely manner that allows the American people to fully capitalize on the opportunity to reshore and expand this critical industry," the letter said.

The letter also stated, "We urge you to work with members of your Cabinet and staff across your Administration to remove any roadblocks that may exist, ensuring that the funds highlighted as critical to the success of the objectives of these laws are delivered as promptly as possible."

The letter was signed by 18 groups, including the Ohio Business Roundtable, Ohio Realtors, the Ohio Homebuilders Association and the Ohio Hotel and Lodging Association.

Earlier this month, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Republicans might try to repeal the CHIPS Act. He later walked back that statement saying it is not on the agenda for repeal.