Police kill fugitive in Jackson Township altercation that shut down I-77, nearby businesses

Law enforcement shot and killed a wanted fugitive during an arrest attempt in Jackson Township Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The fugitive, wanted for a weapons offense, opened fire on officers, striking one, as well as a law enforcement vehicle, according to the press release.

The incident caused part of Interstate 77 to shut down in North Canton in both directions and local businesses to go on lockdown.

Ideastream Public Media's Rich Nemec was in a nearby Cracker Barrel when the restaurant was placed on lockdown.

"All of us here on the side of the building, we didn't have any idea what was going on other than the shots. We weren't able to get anywhere near a window," he said. "They wanted us up against the back side of the building, put as much distance between us and all the rounds that were being fired. Quite a bit of firing shots that did go off during this last, nearly two-hour ordeal."

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest the fugitive, who was wanted out of the Southern District of West Virginia, Monday afternoon at a Jackson Township hotel, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The fugitive pointed a firearm at officers and then barricaded inside a hotel room, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Officers gave the fugitive opportunities to surrender, but they did not comply with orders, according to the press release.

The Canton Regional SWAT Team was activated and responded to the scene, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The fugitive then fired multiple rounds from inside the hotel room at officers, hitting a member of the SWAT team who suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was treated at a local hospital, according to the press release. Another round struck a law enforcement vehicle, according to the press release.

“Today, this fugitive with an extensive violent criminal history dating back to the 1970s attempted to kill officers on scene during the arrest," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement. "Unfortunately, one officer was shot, but all officers on scene responded with professionalism, commitment and dedication to safely resolve the situation."

The fugitive was shot by officers and confirmed deceased on the scene, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Two firearms and multiple spent bullet casings were found in the hotel room, according to the press release.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office offered mental health counseling to those in lockdown.