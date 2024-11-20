Majority of Ohio voters support universal free meals in public schools, new survey finds

A majority of Ohio voters support universal free school meals, according to a new poll commissioned by the Ohio Legislative Children’s Caucus.

The report found that support is especially strong in Southern counties, with a 73% approval rate of universal school meals.

The recent poll of Ohio voters by the Tarrance Group found that two out of three approve of free breakfast and lunch in public schools.

Vice President of the Tarrance Group, Alexi Donovan, said she attributes this approval to voters seeing what resources schools already provide to all students without an extra cost.

"Even if it means, providing a good to some who may not necessarily need it," she said"And we're already providing teachers, books and transportation to these children so again its just taking that next step."

The poll presented voters with data showing that free meals improve academic performance and participation, including graduation rates, test scores and attendance.

"We really have to focus in on making sure that kids are not hungry in school," said Lisa Quigley, the director of solving hunger with Tusk Philanthropies. "And when we are meeting their needs, we're meeting their needs with nutritious food that is going to set them up for success."

Donovan said not only does this offer equal access to nutritious meals, it also breaks the stigma for lower income families.

“Until it is an equal playing field, there will always be children and families who are embarrassed to admit that they cannot afford to feed themselves," she said. "And so I really think that's part of everyone being in it together and supporting that increased funding.”

States that require free student meals stipulate that local farmers must be used, according to Quigley.

“That has generated a lot more activity locally for fruits and vegetables that don't then need to be transported into the state, because it happens to be the absolute lowest cost," she said.

Not only does this boost the market locally, it maintains a renewable source of income for local providers.

"Those local farmers are also able to take advantage of this opportunity and of course, if it is universal and it is a program that they can count on, it's a market that they can count on year over year over year," Quigley said.

The poll participants were presented with arguments for and against universal school meals. Some of these include the cost of implementing free meal programs, current access to local food bank resources and lack of need for higher income households.

Even after reviewing these concepts, more than 60% weren’t swayed from their support.

Quigley said while the current system of free and reduced lunches can help families who fit a specific set of income requirements, it does not account for extraneous circumstances.

"Oftentimes you also really don't even know what's happening in a family," she said "It could be that there is a job loss, it could be that there is an illness that means that an income has been cut substantially. The only thing that the USDA uses is an income in a family."

Participants also said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate that supports free student meals in Ohio.

Data from the poll shows that the highest approval rates came from working women, women under 45-years-old, Democratic or left-leaning voters and voters in rural areas.