Thanksgiving Programming 2024

This Thanksgiving, let 91.7 WVXU & 90.9 WGUC be the backdrop to your celebrations. Whether you’re prepping the turkey, gathering around the table, or savoring a quiet moment, Cincinnati Public Radio is offering some special programming.

Turkey Confidential

Thursday, November 28

Noon - 2 p.m.

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table's annual Thanksgiving show. During the biggest cooking day of the year, Francis Lam takes calls and rescues Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests.

This year's guests include Paola Velez, author of the forthcoming Bodega Bakes: Recipes for Sweets and Treats Inspired by My Corner Store; Joe Yonan, author of Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking, Texan chef of Roots Chicken Shack in Dallas; Tiffany Derry, and James Beard award-winning author and cooking teacher, Andrea Nguyen.

No Small Endeavor's Holiday Toolkit: Gratitude and Conversation

Thursday, November 28

8 p.m.

How can one be grateful during difficult times? How do we talk to one another in a polarized world? This holiday, No Small Endeavor brings you four conversations to tee you up for a successful and meaningful time with family and friends. We hear from 6-time Grammy-award-winning musician Amy Grant. She shares her newfound gratitude in the wake of a traumatic bike accident. Heather Holleman gives us all practical tips on having great bonding conversations that make people feel seen and heard, transcending politics. Community activist Diane Latiker shares how she opened up her home and changed the trajectory of a neighborhood through hospitality. Lastly, author Oliver Burkeman reveals how quantifying your life to 4,000 weeks can help you live in the moment and transform even the most mundane of moments. A perfect toolkit for getting in the right frame of mind and heading into the holidays with gratitude and conversation.

The Spirit of Jim Thorpe

Friday, November 29

Noon & 8 p.m.

Jim Thorpe was one of the greatest athletes the world has ever known. He was a Native American hero who broke records in three different sports. Today, his legend is being revived and celebrated by a new generation. Join us for a one-hour retrospective on his life and legacy.

Our sister-station, 90.9 WGUC, will also be sharing some special programming for Thanksgiving. You can check out their schedule here.