Indiana Democratic Party adopts code of conduct after women call for action on harassment

The Indiana Democratic Party has adopted a new code of conduct and formed an ethics committee in the wake of several dozen party members demanding action after sexual harassment allegations against another Democratic official.

The code of conduct adopted by the state party’s central committee covers bias, discrimination and harassment. It applies to anyone affiliated with the party — elected officials, candidates, volunteers, official members, staff, interns, and anyone attending a party event.

Indiana Democrats also established a new ethics committee that will receive any complaints related to violations of the code of conduct. The committee will develop a process to review complaints and forward recommendations for action to the state party central committee.

Violating the code of conduct could mean warnings, suspensions and bans.

Several dozen women signed a letter in recent weeks calling on the party to act after Sen. Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) was accused of sexual harassment. Some of the signers of that letter say this move by the party is a good first step.

In a statement, Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl said taking action on this issue is a priority and that he’ll continue to engage with anyone who reaches out.

