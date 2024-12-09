WVXU & WMUB Holiday Programming 2024

91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB are happy to spend another holiday season with you, our listeners. Specials are lined up for the holidays, and you’ll also hear special programming while our Cincinnati Edition team takes a break.

Happy Holidays to you and yours!

Looking for even more holiday programming to listen to? Check out the offerings from sister-station 90.9 WGUC!

Kelly Corrigan Wonders

Tuesday, December 17, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

For anyone with gift anxiety, for anyone who feels like you can’t win for losing, this is the conversation for you. Full of reminders and insights as we gear up for the season, Anna and Kelly ask all the right questions.

Weekday Special Programming

Monday, December 23 – Monday, December 30, noon and 8 p.m.

While Cincinnati Edition is on break, WVXU brings you five episodes of Possible (Christmas Day will feature Tinsel Tales 2 at noon & 8 p.m.), the award-winning audio series on AI and the future of technology hosted by Reid Hoffman and Aria Finger.

The guests and topics featured:

Monday, December 23 - Sal Khan on the future of K-12 education

Tuesday, December 24 - Kara Swisher on AI, media, and accountability

Thursday, December 26 - Kevin Scott on AI and humanism

Friday, December 27 - Anne-Marie Slaughter on the future of the care economy

Monday, December 30 - Siddhartha Mukherjee on the future of disease and diagnostics

Hanukkah Lights Stories 2024

Monday, December 23, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories, plus a special musical performance by The LeeVees. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. You’ll hear “Gifts of the Last Night” by Rebecca Goldstein, “Hanukkah Gelt, Hanukkah Money” by Sholem Aleichem, “Gifts of the Jewish Magi” by Allegra Goodman, How to Spell the Name of God” by Ellen Orleans and “Geek Week” by Rebecca O’Connell.

Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites

Wednesday, December 25, noon & 8 p.m.

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of the first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Toast of the Nation

Tuesday, December 31, 8 p.m. – Midnight

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to all night long! Hosted by Christian McBride.

New Year, New You from With Good Reason

Tuesday, December 31, 8 p.m. – Midnight

The 1970s saw a surge of Black women writers like Alice Walker and Gloria Naylor, whose stories of pain and healing inspired a Black women’s wellness movement led by figures like Oprah Winfrey and Iyanla Vanzant. Meanwhile, Alan Levinovitz explores how the wellness world’s obsession with “natural” can mislead and harm. Leidy Klotz challenges the habit of self-improvement through additions, suggesting subtractions instead. And as millions leave their jobs during the “great resignation,” Richard Bargdill links the trend to boredom and offers ways to break free from its grip.