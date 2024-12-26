'Wicked' and 'Emilia Pérez' make the shortlists for Oscar nominations

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Shortlists for Oscar nominees are out, ahead of the nominations themselves next month. As NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports, the hit films, "Wicked" and "Emilia Perez" are contenders.

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Appearing on the Oscar shortlist could foreshadow big wins just before Hollywood's award season kicks off. For example, the Netflix musical drama, "Emilia Perez," which is set in Mexico - it's on the shortlist for international feature film as France's entry. It's also in contention for four other categories - makeup and hairstyling, sound, original score and original song - in fact, two songs, including this one performed by one of its stars, Selena Gomez.

SELENA GOMEZ: (Singing in Spanish).

DEL BARCO: Another buzzy film on the Oscar shortlist is "Wicked" starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The musical is a contender for its visual effects and three other categories.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DEFYING GRAVITY")

CYNTHIA ERIVO: (Vocalizing).

DEL BARCO: Among other films listed in three categories on the shortlist are Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi new epic, "Dune: Part Two," the sequel "Gladiator II" from director Ridley Scott, and Steve McQueen's historical war drama, "Blitz." The shortlist will be whittled down next month when nominations for all the categories are announced. The Oscar ceremony isn't until March 2, this time emceed by late-night host, Conan O'Brien. Mandalit del Barco, NPR News.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

