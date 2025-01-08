Browns' Stefanski, Berry get chance to put Deshaun Watson trade 'in the rearview mirror'

The Browns may be able to take advantage of a reported setback in quarterback Deshaun Watson's recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon. Ideastream Public Media's sports commentator Terry Pluto talked about the possibility of Watson missing next season and the organization giving some power back to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said he learned about Watson’s new medical situation during player exit meetings and that it’s too early to know what it means to Watson and the team going forward. Watson had his Achilles repaired on Oct. 25.

Pluto said he knows from experience the seriousness of the injury.

“I've had Achilles surgery myself, and I can tell you this; if there's any sort of setback after Achilles surgery, it's not minor," Pluto said. "They didn't use the word minor, by the way, but it's not. A lot of things could go wrong. They scare you to death after you have the surgery and being real careful in all you do because of, it’s so easy to have a quote "setback".

Pluto said it likely means Watson won’t be ready to play next season.

“Because it was going to be nine to 12 months for him to be ready to play anyway," Pluto said. "Nine at a minimum, which would have put him right up to the start of next season. Secondly, he's played so poorly, you know, the Browns already had kind of not totally, totally written him off, but he was moving to the back of the line."

Watson has played in just 19 games since signing a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland in 2022.

Pluto said regardless of Watson’s recovery timeline, the team will likely keep him on the roster.

“He's getting his $230 million," Pluto said. "Every penny of that is fully guaranteed and there's a reason they don't let him go. It gets complicated. It has to do with a lot of salary cap things. Actually, for the team, it'd be better off if he's on the injured list for all of this next ‘25 season."

The team recently restructured Watson's contract to get future salary-cap relief and flexibility.

The 3-14 Browns fired first-year offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, but kept Berry and Stefanski, were hired in 2020.

“It tells me that ownership is taking some responsibility for the Watson trade because if it were purely driven, say, by the general manager, Andrew Berry, and he made all the decisions about giving up all the draft picks and the huge contract and taking on this public relations nightmare, if that was all him and the team goes 3-14 and Watson plays as poorly as he did, he should be fired,” Pluto said.

Pluto said the Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, are giving Berry and Stefanski a chance at a fresh start.

“So, what this allows them to do is sit there and say, ‘We can recreate this whole thing however we think is best. And just, let's get back to a system that helped them make the playoffs in 2023 and 2020,’” Pluto said.

Pluto said the Browns will likely be looking for three new quarterbacks next season. They have the No. 2 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

“They can look at a couple of these guys in the draft -- Cam Ward (Miami, FL) is a guy that some people like (and) Shedeur Sanders from Colorado," Pluto said. "They could use that pick to trade for a quarterback or trade down, all kinds of stuff.”

Pluto said another option is to bring in a veteran quarterback.

“They always call it the bridge quarterback," Pluto said. You'll hear names like Kirk Cousins (who played for Stefanski in Minnesota). I mean, heck, Joe Flacco's a free agent. They could try that again. Jacoby Brissett, he was here (2022), he is a free agent, somebody like that. That's what I would do. I'd bring in a decent veteran and draft a rookie quarterback.”

Pluto said he’s hopefully the Watson era is over in Cleveland.

“That’s not wishing him ill, but this was the most exhausting… It's one of the ugliest stories I've had to cover because of the baggage that it came in with." Pluto said. "I got so tired of hearing all, they got to get receivers for Deshaun and they got to fix this for Deshaun, or that. Yes, you want to help your quarterback, but you know what? The really good -- I'm not even saying great -- but the really good quarterbacks do? They help you cover up some of your weaknesses. So finally, they could put… let's make the trade look good in the rearview mirror and drive past it to something that's got to be better than what we just watched."