School expulsions law in Ohio signed, but not without some worries

A new law that allows school districts to expand their expulsion polices will go into effect later this year, but not everybody is embracing the changes now in motion.

Passed in December and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in January, House Bill 206 gives schools more leeway over cases that might not have traditionally qualified for a student’s permanent expulsion.

Under the law, students who face expulsions for “imminent and severe endangerment” have to undergo psychological assessments prior to being allowed back to school. Assessment standards will be set by schools in consultation with parents and other parties.

“We’re going to monitor that, and we’re going to monitor it by talking to parents and monitor it by talking to principals and superintendents,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday.

DeWine said then he considered carefully whether to even sign the bill. He believes it’s marginally better than the current system, he said, but has concerns about where a student goes in the interim period, between punishment and assessment.

“We don't want that student sitting at home doing nothing,” DeWine said.

The bill defines imminent and severe endangerment in a few ways, including if a student brings a gun or knife to school or extracurriculars, does something that is a “criminal offense when committed by an adult,” makes a bomb threat, or makes a verbal or written threat through a hit list, manifesto, or on social media.

Mental health advocates, like the Ohio Council of Behavioral Health and Family Services Providers, shared some concerns even though the law mandates counseling, albeit loosely.

“We want to make sure that people are safe, but we also want to make sure we're not stigmatizing people who have mental health conditions to get the care that they need,” said Council CEO Theresa Lampl on Thursday.

During hearings, opponents voiced concern with the potential for disproportionate effects on minority students. Black students face a significantly higher percentage of suspensions and expulsions as punishments, according to Ohio Domestic Violence Network data.

Meanwhile, proponents argued that in a country marred by mass shootings, it offered Ohio schools the opportunity to take aggressive action if a student is exhibiting any troubling warning signs.