Redemption complete for Ryan Day, Buckeyes, after national championship

Have you ever seen a six-week turnaround like this?

The Ohio State football team became a joke in the sports world after a fourth consecutive loss to Michigan, a particularly embarrassing defeat because it happened at home against an unranked Wolverines team.

That was Nov. 30. Less than two months later, they're the kings of college football.

"Nobody's going to turn around and say 'Well, they were just kind of handed the championship,'" said Ideastream Public Media sports commentator Terry Pluto. "Their four games that they went through to win this thing, they won by an average of 17 points."

Those wins came against four top 10 teams; Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame.

The new 12-team playoff format gave the Buckeyes a second chance after that disastrous November day.

Pluto said we haven't seen anything quite like this before in major college football.

"Without the way the tournament was set up, then we just would've heard all Winter that it's time to fire Ryan Day because he's 0-4 in his last four games against Michigan," Pluto said. "As opposed to 'Wow, Ryan Day took the worst, one of the lower points of an Ohio State program against Michigan in a long time, and turned it into a national title."

Pluto remarked that Day is just 45 years old with a record of 70-10, putting his winning percentage among the highest ever in college football.

"Now, his name goes there around the guys who have won national titles at Ohio State," Pluto said. "Paul Brown was the first, then Woody Hayes, Jim Tressel, Urban Meyer and now Ryan Day. Who knew? Six weeks ago who really knew?"

Pluto said he admires the way Day and his players handled the aftermath of the Michigan loss.

"They were able to do this chip on the shoulder thing all the way through, but they weren't totally obnoxious about it in press conferences like I've seen in other coaches and other teams," Pluto said. "It was the old steely stare, quiet determination."

Much was made about the approximately $20 million Ohio State spent in name, image and likeness money to put the team together, but with a few exceptions, the money went toward the Buckeyes keeping their own players in school for another season, rather than leaving for the NFL Draft.

Pluto said the new system helps players because they earn money, stay in school and mature physically before entering the NFL. He brought up the example of former Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer, who left Notre Dame early, despite his then coach Brian Kelly saying he wasn't ready.

"It would've been better off for Kizer to just stay for another year," Pluto said. "Some of these guys probably got more money to play, not just at Ohio State, but at Alabama or Oregon and these other places, then they will be getting when they do come into the draft.

"When you go to the NFL, instead of being 20 you're 22 or 23, you're just more physically and mentally prepared for what's coming your way," Pluto said.

The performance of quarterback Will Howard, a senior transfer from Kansas State, has some Browns fans thinking he could be the future.

"I'm getting e-mails saying the Browns ought to draft him at number two," Pluto said. "It's kind of like, settle down a little bit. But I think he's certainly played himself into the middle rounds of the draft."

Even with their status as a football factory, it's just the third national championship (2002, 2014, 2024) for Ohio State in more than 50 years. Buckeye fans should enjoy it.

"No team had to go through more than this one, from the Michigan loss to needing to win four games...it to me is just a remarkable achievement," Pluto said. "I'm not a huge Ohio State fan...but I just thought the kids were classy, all the way through this. I really did and that's a good reflection on Ryan Day."