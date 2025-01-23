Parental permission social media minors bill passes full Senate — now heads to House

The Indiana Senate advanced a measure Thursday that would require children younger than 16 to get parental permission before creating social media accounts. Despite some concern about the bill's implementation, it was supported by most of the Senate.

The bill would require social media companies to identify accounts operated by children who did not receive parental permission. The companies would have to either gain parental approval or block the child’s access.

If social media companies don’t comply, they could be sued by the attorney general.

Sen. Rodney Pol (D-Chesterton) said he is concerned current technology is not advanced enough to differentiate a mature child from an immature teenager. He added that he can imagine a future in which social media companies start to verify every user’s age because it is easier and more effective.

“There’s no algorithm that’s going to be able to identify a 16-year-old that maybe low functioning that really identifies as an 11-year-old, or an 11-year-old that identifies as a 17-year-old because they’re, you know, above average in intelligence,” he said.

Sen. Mike Bohacek (R-Michiana Shores), the bill’s author, said the goal is to give the potential law teeth, not prosecute social media companies. Social media companies would have 90 days to comply after being made aware of a violation.

READ MORE: Minor social media bill advances out of committee amid lawmaker concerns

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Bohacek emphasized that the law does not aim to regulate content on social media once a child is granted access.

“We are defining, not content of social media, but, more importantly, the space in which social media resides,” he said.

He said he is hopeful the bill will ultimately help protect children’s mental health.

The bill passed the Senate 42 to 7 and will advance to a House committee.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.