Derek Camp becomes third candidate to announce campaign for Indiana Democratic Party chair

The race to lead the Indiana Democratic Party officially added another candidate Monday as Allen County Democratic Party Chair Derek Camp threw his hat into the ring.

Current chair Mike Schmuhl said last month he won’t seek another term in the role.

Camp joins former secretary of state and attorney general candidate Destiny Wells and former state senator Karen Tallian in the internal party campaign.

Camp said his focus would include strengthening the party at the county and district level, and expanding fundraising. He noted that Allen County raised more money than any other county Democratic party in Indiana over the last two years.

Indiana Democrats will choose their new party leader in March.

