Public weighs in on massive hydrogen hub planned in Appalachia

The U.S. Department of Energy is seeking public feedback on the potential impacts of funding Columbus-based research organization Battelle to maintain the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub. This feedback that could determine how $925 million may —or may not — be invested in our region’s proposed “hydrogen economy.”

Creation of the hydrogen sector

The Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, or ARCH2 , is tasked with producing hydrogen from natural gas, with twelve potential projects on the books in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The U.S. is looking to hydrogen as a potential fuel source and form of energy storage for a few reasons. One, it’s the most abundant element in the world. And two, it doesn’t create any carbon emissions when used to generate power.

“You unfortunately cannot electrify everything. So you have to look at another fuel source that will be able to (work). And if you're looking for a low carbon fuel source, hydrogen is really kind of that perfect fuel to allow that to happen,” Shawn Bennett, energy and resilience division manager at Battelle told WYSO earlier this year.

But some Ohio residents, including members of local environmental groups, have concerns about whether the emissions reductions will be as large as claimed.

Program has potential to 'affect the quality of the human environment'

DOE selected Battelle as the project coordinator for the hub in October 2023. It is accepting federal funding on behalf of ARCH2.

In December, the DOE announced the preparation of an environmental impact statement to determine whether it should continue this funding stream.

The hub already received $30 million in July, but it could receive up to $925 million.

As of now, federal funding toward the hub has halted. That’s after newly inaugurated President Donald Trump signed an executive order to suspend the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds that impact the clean energy sector, including hydrogen.

“The EIS (environmental impact statement) will help inform DOE’s decision as to whether to carry the ARCH2 Hydrogen Hub forward for project-specific funding decisions,” wrote a DOE spokesperson in an email.

Locals already taken opportunity to speak out

The first public scoping meeting for the draft environmental impact statement was held on Jan. 16 and included representation from groups like the Buckeye Environmental Network, Environmental Health Project and Clean Energy Group.

Some of the comments raised at the meeting included wanting more details on hydrogen production sites and concerns about the regional industry’s reliance on fossil fuels in hydrogen production.

While proposed sites haven’t been finalized, the Department of Energy previously pointed to locations in Eastern Ohio.

It’s hard for locals to know what information on hydrogen would be relevant if they don’t know what type of project they’d be hosting, said Talor Musil, field manager with the Environmental Health Project in Pittsburgh.

“Ohio River Valley communities are not interchangeable. Each has unique cultural, environmental and economic considerations,” Musil said.

Earlier this year, the U.S. treasury finalized guidelines for the 45v tax credit , creating subsidies for hydrogen producers. Pat Marida, a member of Ohio Nuclear Free Network, said she’s concerned this might amount to a high price tag to establish hydrogen infrastructure relative to the actual emissions the industry can prevent.

“Taxpayer-subsidized hydrogen in ARCH2 is not green or clean when using natural gas or nuclear power. Cost savings are not being looked at in these subsidies. We must look at what can be achieved with the least financial cost,” Marida said.

An in-person meeting in Ohio is to be held on Feb.11 at Walsh University’s Barrette Center in North Canton.

More opportunities to comment

Public comments toward the statement will be accepted until March 3. The draft environmental impact statement, which will also be eligible for public comments, should be available by October.

The final version should be ready by April 2026.

If the hydrogen hub moves forward, the DOE will also complete additional reviews for individual projects.