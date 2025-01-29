© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Black Legislative Caucus hosts 'unity rally' during Braun’s first State of the State address

IPB News | By Lauren Chapman
Published January 29, 2025 at 10:29 PM EST
A Black woman holds a sign up above the heads of the crowd that reads "Equity is the goal." To the far left of the sign she's hold is an Indiana state flag.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Rep. Earl Harris, Jr. (D-East Chicago) said while others also declined to attend the speech, the rally was intentional.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus gathered a crowd just down the hall from where Gov. Mike Braun delivered his first State of the State address.

Nearly a dozen speakers spoke about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion work. Black Legislative Caucus Chair, Rep. Earl Harris, Jr. (D-East Chicago), said the rally was an opportunity to respond to DEI executive orders signed by the governor.

“It’s about the community coming together and expressing how we want to live and how we want our state to move forward,” Harris said.

Nearly every member of the Black Legislative Caucus attended the rally instead of the State of the State. Harris said while others also declined to attend the speech, the rally was intentional.

“So, it’s really to get attention,” he said. “People don’t want to see things move backwards. We want to keep progressing in the right direction. And we had to do that in a way that showed that we’re serious and this is important.”

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said the Black Legislative Caucus’s absence was “a little disappointing.”

“They need to be at the table. We, uh, we will do better work with them at the table,” Bray said. “And the fact that they decided not to be there is — is a little frustrating in that regard.”

Braun referenced his DEI executive order in his address, saying DEI mandates led to “division and inefficiency.”

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lauren@ipbnews.org or follow her on Bluesky at @laurenechapman.bsky.social.
Lauren Chapman
Lauren is the digital editor for our statewide collaboration, and is based in Indianapolis at WFYI. Since starting for IPB News in 2016, she's covered everything from protests and COVID-19 to esports and policy. She's a proud Ball State University alumna and grew up on the west side of Indianapolis.
