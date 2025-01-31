Don’t feed the birds! Summit Metro Parks issues advisory for Akron’s F. A. Seiberling Nature Realm

Summit Metro Parks has publicly advised against hand-feeding birds and has halted the sale of bird feed at the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm due to the rise of highly infectious H5 strain of avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu.

Seiberling is a popular destination in Northeast Ohio for hand-feeding birds, especially chickadees.

Lindsay Smith, chief of marketing and communications for Summit Metro Parks, said their decision to came from guidance by Summit County Public Health and the from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We were able to make that decision quickly,” Smith said. “Because we do follow the guidance from Summit County Public Health when it comes to controlling these types of viruses. We were able to put out this information as soon as we got that guidance.”

Smith said the advisory applies ot everyone, including Metro Parks employees.

“That's not something that our staff typically will do on a day -to -day,” Smith said. “We don't typically have opportunities where we're working hand -to -hand with wild birds. But as a precaution, we won't have anyone on our team having that opportunity.”

The Akron Zoo announced that its birds were being moved to indoor facilities as a precautionary measure.

According to the USDA Animal and Plant Inspection Service, Ohio currently has more than 4.1 million infected livestock in Darke and Mercer counties, leading the country in cases.

While there is no evidence of human-to-human spread of avian influenza, the CDC reports there have been at least 67 cases reported in people, with one death associated with it reported in Louisiana.

