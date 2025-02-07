Weekly Statehouse update: Property tax debate, cutting early voting days, civics course controversy

A property tax reform debate kicks into high gear. Senate lawmakers advance a bill to cut in half the number of early, in-person voting days. And a Senate committee debates an education measure to promote “fostering a national identity."

Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse.

SB 1: Property tax relief

Gov. Mike Braun’s property tax reform proposal received testimony in a Senate committee this week. The plan, SB 1, would roll back homeowners’ property tax bills to 2021 levels and cap future increases. Local government leaders are worried it would decimate their budgets and affect public safety. But Braun told leaders to “prove it” that their budgets aren’t bloated with unnecessary spending.

SB 284: Early voting

Indiana counties currently offer 28 days of early, in-person voting before elections. Senate Republicans want to cut that to 14, saying it will help save money. Opponents worry SB 284 will further hurt Indiana’s already poor voter turnout.

SB 257: Civics education

And a bill that prohibits civics courses that create a national identity around racial and gender discrimination, victimization, class struggle, privilege or systemic exclusion got pushback in a Senate committee.

Opponents said SB 257 would prevent teachers from discussing history like segregation or slavery.

