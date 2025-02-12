Bill to make reading retention exemption, administrator literacy endorsement advances

School administrators could be required to earn new literacy endorsements under a measure that advanced in the House Wednesday. In addition to expanding literacy endorsement requirements, the bill also carves out exceptions in the state’s reading retention law for some English language learners.

HB 1499 tasks the Indiana State Board of Education with approving a new literacy endorsement for school administrators by Dec. 1 this year. The online, self-paced course must be available to administrators by July 1, 2026, and they must have the endorsement by July 1, 2027.

The measure mirrors a law passed in 2023 that required teachers first licensed after June 30 of this year to earn a literacy endorsement if they taught preschool through sixth grade or special education. The Indiana Department of Education made some changes to those requirements last year after receiving feedback from educators, so only teachers who teach literacy are required to take the course.

This year’s bill received wide support.

Lauren Anderson is a second grade teacher in Indianapolis. She said administrators set the culture and priorities of their schools, so they should be well-informed on literacy instruction.

“It is now imperative that we also consider the necessary training for administrators to ensure that we are setting our literacy coaches, teachers and students up for success in implementing the science of reading across the state,” she said.

The bill also includes a temporary exemption process for Indiana’s third grade reading retention law, which passed last year. That law aims to tackle Indiana’s literacy crisis by retaining third grade students who fail the state’s reading exam.

The measure includes a phased exemption process for students who are English language learners if more than 50 percent of their school’s students are multilingual. The exemption would be in place until the 2027-28 school year.

Stephanie Campos is the school leader at Enlace Academy. She said 80 percent of Enlace’s students are multilingual, and this bill will help them.

“There are 38 students who are projected to be retained in third grade. However, if given additional time, that number will drop to 23,” she said.

Campos said she is also in favor of the literacy endorsement for administrators. She said having the endorsement will give her tools so she can better support teachers and students.

The bill passed committee unanimously and now advances to the full House.

