Lana Keesling elected chair of the Indiana Republican Party

The Indiana Republican Party has a new chair — Lana Keesling was unanimously elected to the position Thursday by the party’s state committee.

Keesling is the city clerk of Fort Wayne, becoming the first Republican to hold that role for decades. She has also served in leadership positions in the GOP, including vice chair of the Allen County Republican Party and treasurer of the 3rd District Republican Congressional Committee.

Gov. Mike Braun announced last week his endorsement of Keesling to lead the party. And in a statement Thursday, Braun called her “a leader who understands commitment, service, and hard work.”

In a statement, Keesling said her first priority will be to “listen to and represent” the entire state and emphasized her commitment to grow the party.

Keesling is the second woman ever elected chair of the Indiana Republican Party, after Anne Hathaway in 2023.

