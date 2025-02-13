What science says about differences between transgender and cisgender athletes

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Two transgender high school students in New Hampshire are challenging President Trump's executive order that bars transgender athletes from competing in women's sports. The teenagers are asking a federal court to add the president to a lawsuit originally filed last year over their eligibility to play girls' sports at school.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Supporters of the president's executive order say it's necessary to eliminate a competitive advantage among trans athletes who identify as female. But what does the science say? We called Dr. Bradley Anawalt. He is an endocrinologist and professor of medicine at the University of Washington, and he has advised a number of sports associations.

BRADLEY ANAWALT: For boys and girls that are on or around age 11 or 12, really before the onset of puberty, there appears to be no competitive advantage between boys or girls. So the whole conversation about the effects of hormone therapy for transgender athletes is irrelevant for anybody who hasn't gone through puberty.

MARTIN: So what effect might gender-affirming care have on trans athletes and their abilities? Does it matter at what age they transition?

ANAWALT: It really does. The best data is from military recruits. And there are a couple of recent studies - one published in 2020 and one in 2023. They looked at cis men, cis women, trans men and trans women. How many sit-ups you can do in a minute. How many push-ups you can do in a minute. And how fast you can run 1.5 miles. And what they found in that study was that trans women remained faster for up to two years after the initiation of gender-affirming hormone therapy. At four years, trans women continued to do more sit-ups and push-ups.

MARTIN: So would it not be reasonable then for people to have these concerns, at least in certain sports?

ANAWALT: It would be reasonable to have concerns about the possibility of competitive advantage for trans women. The difficulty of answering this question based on the scientific evidence, is there is an enormous difference between military recruits compared to elite athletes that are doing four, six, eight or more hours a day of training.

MARTIN: You try to avoid terms like fair versus unfair in this conversation. Could you just say more about that?

ANAWALT: It's not that I dislike using the term fair and the term unfair. It's that we have two virtues, two values, that are in conflict with each other. One is whether or not it is fair for trans women to compete in sports as females. And then inclusivity. And one of the beauties of sport is, let's let everybody play. We just need to acknowledge the other part of the equation, which is that there's always been inequities in sport - somebody who's born taller than somebody who is shorter and plays basketball. We really don't have this conversation about the potential competitive advantage for people participating in ballet or theater. Peter Pan is almost always played by an adult woman because an adult can act with greater artistry and maturity based on age and experience.

MARTIN: So, Doctor, before we let you go, is there any way to disentangle questions of endocrinology - what the data tells us, what the science tells us - from, you know, all the heat that has now surrounded this issue?

ANAWALT: I can see the beginnings of the way to unspool the tension on this. We're trying to be fair and we're trying to be inclusive, and they're both very important. And at times, there may be conflict in those. And then we're going to have to have a measured, thoughtful approach to how do we figure out a way to be as fair as possible but also be inclusive as possible.

MARTIN: That is Dr. Bradley Anawalt. He is an endocrinologist and professor of medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine. Dr. Anawalt, thanks so much for talking with us.

ANAWALT: Thank you for having me. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.