Rokita says Lake County sheriff now cooperating with federal immigration officials

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 6, 2025 at 3:43 PM EST
Todd Rokita stands in front of a microphone in front of supporters who are holding signs that read "This is Rokita Country"
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Attorney General Todd Rokita has ongoing lawsuits against the Monroe County sheriff and the St. Joseph County sheriff over allegations they don't adequately cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Attorney General Todd Rokita is pulling back on threats of legal action against the Lake County Sheriff’s office. He said the law enforcement agency is now cooperating with federal immigration officials.

In two letters last year, Rokita accused the Lake County sheriff of refusing to honor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers. Those are requests from the federal government to hold people in jail past their release date to allow federal agents to determine whether to take them into custody for potential deportation.

Indiana law gives the attorney general the authority to enforce its ban on so-called “sanctuary city policies” — restricting cooperation with federal officials over citizenship or immigration information.

READ MORE: ‘Discriminatory’ bill empowers greater state enforcement of immigration laws

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

In a statement, Rokita said the Lake County sheriff is now honoring ICE detainers and, as a result, undocumented immigrants will be deported rather than released back into Indiana communities.

That’s not necessarily true. Indiana sheriffs told lawmakers recently that federal authorities don’t always follow up on the detainers and Indiana authorities can’t hold them indefinitely.

Rokita is currently suing two local sheriff departments under that law, in Monroe and St. Joseph counties.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
